By David M. Schwartz

Rep. Lee Zeldin makes hourlong appearance on Fox News show

On the show ‘Outnumbered’, Zeldin (R-Shirley) on Monday talked about Syria and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, seen here on Oct. 27,

Rep. Lee Zeldin, seen here on Oct. 27, 2014, appeared on Fox News Monday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

Frequent cable news guest Rep. Lee Zeldin made an hourlong appearance Monday on Fox News.

On the show “Outnumbered,” Zeldin (R-Shirley) weighed in on Syria and the future of its leader, Bashar Assad, and on special counsel Robert Mueller.

Zeldin, in an interview Tuesday, said he does two to three shorter interviews per week on major cable news networks, including Fox News, CNN and MSNBC.

“It’s another means to communicate with constituents,” he said.

Monday marked the second time he spent an hour on the show “Outnumbered,” which features four female panelists joined by a man, described on the show’s website as #OneLuckyGuy. The show airs at noon.

“Over the course of the hour, you get to touch on a wide ranging amount of topics. And instead of being constrained to a four-minute back and forth, you get to cover several topics over the hour,” Zeldin said.

While President Donald Trump is known as a frequent Fox News watcher, Zeldin said he doesn’t use the show to communicate with the president.

“I’ve had the opportunity on the issues that are important — mostly that deal with foreign policy, not entirely — to meet with him directly,” Zeldin said of Trump.

Even late-night appearances have “thousands of households in my congressional district watching TV. That’s actually my main thought, the ability to communicate with my constituents.”

On the show Monday, Zeldin and the panelists criticized a meeting during the 2016 election between former President Bill Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch, before they turned to the current special counsel’s investigation.

Zeldin said, “You have a special counsel investigating the president for winning the election, without any evidence of any crime committed by the president to win the election.”

Co-host Jessica Tarlov jumped in, “Congressman, it’s a little bit more than just now. He’s looking into financial issues, he’s looking into obstruction of justice and collusion. That’s the scope. It’s a three-prong scope. Financial, collusion and obstruction of justice. It’s not just investigating the president for winning.”

Zeldin also said the United States had to use caution when ousting Syrian President Assad, who has been accused of using chemical weapons in attacks on civilians. “Assad can’t be replaced by another Assad,” Zeldin said.

