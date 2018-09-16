Political strategist Evan Stavisky, a partner with The Parkside Group, is back in Nassau, working for a prominent tax grievance firm.

Stavisky and his Manhattan-based consulting firm have registered with Nassau as a lobbyist for Maidenbaum Property Tax Reduction Group. The Cedarhurst company represents more than 20 percent of the thousands of county homeowners who file tax greivances each year — and, in most cases, win assessment reductions.

Stavisky was the campaign consultant for former Democratic County Comptroller Howard Weitzman, who won two countywide elections until he was defeated for a third term in 2009. Stavisky and Parkside also work for the state Senate Democratic Campaign Committee, among other clients.

Parkside’s Democratic connections could be useful for lobbying Democratic County Executive Laura Curran, who authorized a countywide reassessment that is due Jan. 2.

But the firm says it also intends to lobby the head of the Republican-controlled county legislature, listed as “Joe Nicolello” on its registration form. Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) is the presiding officer.

Asked if Parkside was the right group for the job, Parkside spokesperson Blaire Perel said in a statement, “We are proud to work with the Maidenbaum Property Tax Reduction Group and support their efforts on behalf of Nassau homeowners in the fight for fair and accurate property tax assessments.”

Celeste Hadrick