Liccione gets Court of Claims judgeship

Maureen Liccione, a longtime local ally of Hillary Clinton, has gotten a gubernatorial appointment as a state Court of Claims judgeship.

Liccione, 65, of Brightwaters, has been active in local Democratic politics, a past Clinton national convention delegate and until her appointment, a law clerk to acting State Supreme Court Justice Martha Luft. Earlier she worked as an attorney for Jaspan Schlesinger and Twomy, Latham Shea and Kelley.

A Court of Claims judge, which pays $208,000 a year, handles legal claims brought against the state and has a nine-year term. Liccione would reach the mandatory retirement at age 70.

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Liccione said, “I promise I will live up to the confidence you’re placing in me" and said she believes she has the “work ethic, the intelligence and the demeanor to do a good job.”

GOP State Sen. Phil Boyle, her hometown representative, praised Liccione as “not only an exceptional attorney-litigator,” but “extremely well-respected on Long Island.”