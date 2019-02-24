Former Republican Southampton Supervisor Linda Kabot is looking to make a political comeback as a candidate for Suffolk County Legislature against Democratic incumbent Bridget Fleming.

Kabot, 51, of Quogue, has 14 years of town government experience. She served a two-year term as supervisor, six years as a town board member and the rest as an executive assistant to the late Supervisor Vincent Cannuscio.

Kabot also ran two unsuccessful campaigns for supervisor. Her supervisor re-election campaign in 2009 was derailed after a drunken-driving arrest. She later was cleared of the DWI charges, but paid a $200 fine for failing to obey a stop sign.

Kabot made a strong showing in the 2011 supervisor's race, garnering 4,000 votes as a write-in candidate.

David Betts, Southampton GOP chairman, is supporting Kabot at tonight’s party convention in Farmingville. Betts called Kabot, “a very strong candidate and a great campaigner. I expect her to win.”

Kabot said she "would strengthen the Republican ticket and I have the common sense and know how to be effective.”

Fleming said, “I respect the democratic process and look forward to a strong campaign.” She pointed to her record of freezing and lowering taxes, improving wastewater treatment, combating tick-borne disease and helping the commercial fishing industry.