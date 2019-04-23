Suffolk County Democrats have filed a challenge to Republican Linda Kabot’s petitions to run a write-in primary against Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Noyack) for the Independence Party ballot line June 25.

Democrats are challenging 45 of the 172 signatures Kabot filed to run what is known as an Opportunity to Ballot. Kabot needs 132 qualified signatures to be eligible to wage the write-in primary.

Keith Davies, a Democratic operative, said the challenges involve petition signers who are not voters, not Independence Party members or who don't live in the legislative district.

The 2nd District has 3,408 voters who are registered in the Independence Party, more than any other legislative district in Suffolk.

Fleming said it was, “in everyone's best interest that the petitions are reviewed carefully. My team has some concerns so its best to have them looked at.”

Said Kabot: “What are they afraid of? They should let the people to decide. Let the people vote.

For the Democratic challenges to succeed, both county election commissioners — a Republican and Democrat — would have to agree the petitions do not qualify.

Lawrence Silverman, the Democrats' election attorney, also filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court Tuesday, seeking to throw out write-in Kabot’s petitions.