TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
63° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Linda Kabot seeks SaveSouthampton ballot line in Suffolk Legislature race

Linda Kabot, Republican candidate for Suffolk County Legislature

Linda Kabot, Republican candidate for Suffolk County Legislature District 2, also has filed nominating petitions for the SaveSouthampton ballot line. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Suffolk legislative candidate Linda Kabot may have been denied the chance to run a write-in primary for the Independence Party ballot line, but she is circulating petitions for a separate SaveSouthampton ballot line.

Kabot, a Republican who also has Conservative Party backing, said her effort to circulate petitions for the SaveSouthampton ballot line is mainly aimed at helping the town Republican slate get a second ballot line for the coming campaign.

Kabot also said she is hoping to collect enough signatures to qualify for the SaveSouthampton line in her own race against Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Sag Harbor).

But Kabot admits getting the numbers to qualify will be difficult.

To get a separate ballot line for Southampton town elected office, 1,187 valid petition signatures are required. For Kabot to qualify for a separate ballot line in the 2nd legislative district she needs 1,500 signatures.

The deadline for a separate ballot line is today.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rick Brand on June

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Long Island Pride Festival poster on a MTA Police investigating LGBT poster vandalism
Weldon Drayton cries in State Supreme Court Justice Judge dismisses arson case against firefighters 
Oyster Bay Town Clerk James Altadonna, a Republican, Town supervisor halts clerk speaking at hearings
The Hempstead Town Board granted the developers behind Islanders arena developers want to improve parks
A relative of the late Sgt. Robert Hendriks In hamlet, honor and mourning for 'one of our own'
Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr., second from left, at Officials: SBU president to take helm at Michigan State
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search