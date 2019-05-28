Suffolk legislative candidate Linda Kabot may have been denied the chance to run a write-in primary for the Independence Party ballot line, but she is circulating petitions for a separate SaveSouthampton ballot line.

Kabot, a Republican who also has Conservative Party backing, said her effort to circulate petitions for the SaveSouthampton ballot line is mainly aimed at helping the town Republican slate get a second ballot line for the coming campaign.

Kabot also said she is hoping to collect enough signatures to qualify for the SaveSouthampton line in her own race against Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Sag Harbor).

But Kabot admits getting the numbers to qualify will be difficult.

To get a separate ballot line for Southampton town elected office, 1,187 valid petition signatures are required. For Kabot to qualify for a separate ballot line in the 2nd legislative district she needs 1,500 signatures.

The deadline for a separate ballot line is today.