ALBANY — New York’s top court dismissed a bid Thursday by Lindsay Lohan and Karen Gravano to revive a lawsuit against the makers of the video game Grand Theft Auto.

The state Court of Appeals, in a 6-0 ruling, rejected the actresses’ claim that two game characters were based on them and used without their permission.

Lohan had said “Lacey Jonas,” a character in the video game, uses her likeness and refers to her personal history. The court disagreed.

“Here the Jonas character simply is not recognizable as [Lohan] inasmuch as it merely is a generic artistic depiction of a ‘twenty something’ woman without any particular identifying physical characteristics,” Judge Eugene Fahey wrote for the court. He added: “It is undisputed that defendants did not refer to plaintiff in [Grand Theft Auto], did not use her name . . . and did not use a photograph of her in that game.”

Gravano, daughter of Gambino crime family underboss Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, says the game makers depict her as the character “Andrea Bottino” and use bits of her life story, including being the daughter of a mobster who testified against his mates.

The court ruled that Gravano “is not recognizable from the images at issue here, namely the ‘Andrea Bottino’ avatar in the video game.”

The ruling upheld a decision by a mid-level court.