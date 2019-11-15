TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Nicholas LaLota, Suffolk GOP elections commissioner, recuses himself in 8th LD count

Nicholas LaLota, the Republican commissioner of the Suffolk

Nicholas LaLota, the Republican commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections, has recused himself in the count of absentee and affidavit ballots in the county Legislature's 8th District. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

Nicholas LaLota, the Republican Suffolk County Board of Elections commissioner, said he will recuse himself from overseeing the 8th legislative district's final ballot count after hosting a fundraiser for Republican candidate Anthony Piccirillo last month.

LaLota said that while he was not required to recuse himself in the tight race, he did so to make Democratic incumbent William J. Lindsay III (D-Bohemia) more comfortable with the results.

“I’m happy to defer to Mr. Lindsay so he is certain he gets absolute fairness by the Board of Elections,” LaLota said.

Lindsay, who trails Piccirillo by 223 votes in unofficial returns, said LaLota had “tainted” himself as an arbiter by throwing a “Cocktails on the Canal”-themed fundraiser Piccirillo on Oct.1.

“I equated it to going into a courtroom and the judge is also the defendant or the plaintiff,” Lindsay said.

LaLota, who has defended his right to support political candidates, offered to recuse himself in a text message to Lindsay Thursday after Democratic officials had called for his recusal.

Deputy GOP elections Commissioner Erin McTiernan will take LaLota’s place in overseeing the count of affidavit and absentee ballots alongside Democratic Commissioner Anita Katz. The count is expected to begin Wednesday .

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Idina Menzel on stage at NYCB Live's Nassau Idina Menzel talks her LI school days, 'Frozen II,' more
From left, volunteers Valerie Scherer, Kristen Flynn and Where needy LIers can get a meal at Thanksgiving
The Montauk Lighthouse lit for the holidays. Budget-friendly holiday events at Montauk Lighthouse
This Huntington home is on the market for $650,000 LI home has had many lives
This Hampton Bays home is on the market Hampton Bays home lists for $399,000
Alisa McMorris, mother of Andrew McMorris, leaves Suffolk Defense attacks friend's account of driver's drinking before crash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search