Tom McAteer leaving LIPA board

Thomas McAteer is stepping down as a LIPA

Thomas McAteer is stepping down as a LIPA board member. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Tom McAteer, a familiar face on the LIPA board, will attend his final meeting as a trustee this week.

McAteer, an appointee of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and a former chief deputy Suffolk County executive, will step down after Wednesday’s board meeting in Uniondale. McAteer joined the LIPA board in 2013.

McAteer, whose quick wit and occasional razor tongue became trustee meeting staples, will continue to serve as executive vice president of bus company Suffolk Transportation Service.

“It really has been an honor to serve in this role,” McAteer, of West Islip, said of his LIPA position. “Public service has always been important to me. And I think we’ve accomplished some good things here.”

LIPA recently earned upgrades from three Wall Street rating agencies, and it’s reached settlements with three of four municipalities for tax challenges of aging power plants.

