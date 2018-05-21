TODAY'S PAPER
By Scott Eidler

Liuba Grechen Shirley gets UAW backing for Congress

United Auto Workers Region 9A endorsed the Amityville Democrat in her bid to unseat Republican Rep. Peter King.

Liuba Grechen Shirley has won the backing of

Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley has received the endorsement of the United Auto Workers Region 9A in her bid to unseat Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

Shirley, of Amityville, faces a June 26 Democratic primary, running against Suffolk legislative Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague).

“Liuba Grechen Shirley is a strong labor ally, a champion for women, and a fierce fighter for Medicare for All — and the United Auto Workers Region 9A is proud to support her for Congress,” UAW Region 9A Director Julie Kushner said in a statement.

“Grechen Shirley has walked the picket line with Long Island’s workers, and in Congress she will fight to protect collective bargaining, raise wages, and expand paid family leave,” Kushner said.

Shirley said in a statement, “This country was built by American labor, and we cannot afford another year of Pete King and Republican leadership that turns a blind eye while jobs are shipped overseas.”

Gregory declined to comment. King could not immediately be reached for comment.

