A complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission says congressional primary contender Liuba Grechen Shirley failed to filed a financial disclosure statement when she began campaigning and raising money for office in 2017.

David J. Needham of East Farmingdale, a supporter of Suffolk legislative presiding officer DuWayne Gregory — Grechen Shirley’s opponent in the Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District — filed the complaint.

Needham, who works in human resources for a private company, once worked for Suffolk Off Track Betting Corp. and ran unsuccessfully for state Assembly in 2004.

“Democrats yell and scream about the ethics of Donald Trump,” said Needham, “But as a former candidate myself I believe strongly in following the rules and we have to hold ourselves to the same standards.”

Under the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, candidates must file the disclosure form with the Clerk of the House of Representatives within 30 days of becoming an active candidate and raising money.

Grechen Shirley announced her candidacy in October, and campaign filings show she received her first donations on October 4.

“This was an oversight on the campaign’s part which will be rectified shortly,” said Grechen Shirley spokeswoman Monica Klein.

However, Klein said, “filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, which has no jurisdiction over this report, is a nonsensical response. We’ll continue to focus on Medicare for All and lower taxes for working families — the issues Long Islanders actually care about.”