Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs stood by a mailer accusing Long Beach City Councilwoman Anissa Moore of aligning with President Donald Trump by running on the Republican line.

Moore and the slate of New Wave Dems running against each other in November both decried a mailer distributed to residents asserting, “Anissa Moore stands with the Party of Trump. We can’t stand with her.”

Moore, a registered Democrat, countered on Facebook, “if this is what the Nassau County Democratic Party represents — what Long Beach Democrat in their right mind would support this? This is politics in its ugliest form. I never abandoned the Democratic Party, they chose not to support me.”

The flyer distributed by the Nassau County Democratic Committee quoted some of Trump’s rhetoric about women, immigrants and minorities. The mailer asked, “What Democrat in their right mind would jump to the Republican party when this is its leader? Your Councilwoman, Anissa Moore.”

Jacobs said he nominated Moore four years ago for her first election, when she became the first African American ever elected to the City Council. He said he planned to nominate her again this year, but said he would not cross-endorse her if she planned to run on the Republican ticket.

“There is certainly a sense of betrayal in Ms. Moore's actions,” Jacobs said

Jacobs said there was nothing in the mailing that wasn’t true.

“You are judged by the people you hang out with," Jacobs said. "The Party line you run on means something. You give aid and support to the Party and its views when you agree to run on their line.”