ALBANY — A key senator on Thursday predicted the state Legislature will approve a bill to decouple teacher evaluations and students’ scores on standardized tests, saying linking the two had been, in hindsight, a mistake.

“Yeah, it was,” Sen. Carl Marcellino (R-Syosset), chairman of the Senate Education Committee when asked if tying evaluations and test scores had been a misstep. The state Legislature backed the idea in 2015 at the strong urging of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as part of effort to adopt the national Common Core academic standards.

Marcellino’s comments came after the Education Committee voted to advance a bill to undo the law. He said he expected the Republican-led Senate to approve the measure before the adjournment of the legislative session on June 20; the Democrat-run Assembly already voted for it.

Approving the measure essentially would be the final step in reversing a policy the governor led in 2015, but eventually retreated from.

“I don’t think we should be using the students’ performance as a means of linking to teachers’ evaluations. I think they should be separate and dealt with apart,” Marcellino said. “Some kids for whatever reason . . . don’t score well. That’s not necessarily bad teaching — it just occurs. So I don’t think we should be punishing people for something that’s outside of their control. The local district can come and evaluate their teachers’ performance.”

Noting the measure now has 55 co-sponsors in the 63-seat Senate, he added: “I think it will pass by end of the year, yes.”

The new drive to approve the bill comes just as an influential union is pressuring Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) to allow a vote on it.

The New York State United Teachers is driving billboards around the State Capitol and planning rallies at the district office of Flanagan — and other Senate Republicans — on Friday. They have promised to make it an election-year issue if lawmakers don’t act before adjourning.

A Flanagan spokesman said the Senate will “do the right thing” for students, parents and teachers but added: “We will continue to review this bill in the context of a number of education reform issues now before the Legislature.”

Three years ago, Cuomo led the effort to strongly tie teachers’ evaluations to students’ test scores as part of pledge to adopt the national Common Core academic standards and fight what he called “local inflation” of teacher ratings. The law not only based 50 percent of a teacher’s appraisal on test scores but also dictated financial penalties to school districts that didn’t comply.

A backlash by parents and teachers across the state, followed by test boycotts, ultimately resulted in Cuomo backtracking and the state Board of Regents instituting a four-year moratorium on the evaluation system.

The Cuomo administration didn’t immediately comment Thursday.

With the moratorium set to expire in 2019, NYSUT and anti-test groups are trying to get lawmakers to decouple student tests and teacher evaluations for good. The Democrat-dominated state Assembly overwhelmingly approved the repeal bill — by a vote of 133-1 — in April.

Long Island has been the center of test boycotts, which have continued even through the moratorium. In March, more than half of the students in grades three through eight in Nassau and Suffolk counties opted out of New York’s annual English Language Arts assessment, according to a Newsday survey.