By Yancey Roy

Sen. Carl Marcellino, holder of key seat: ‘I’ll be running again’

Democrat James Gaughran and the Syosset Republican, who has served in the Senate for 24 years, will again face off in November.

ALBANY — Sen. Carl Marcellino, a Republican who holds a key seat in the battle for control of the state Senate, said Tuesday he would run for re-election.

“I’ll be running again” in November, Marcellino (R-Syosset) said at the State Capitol.

Democrats had openly speculated that Marcellino might retire after serving 24 years in the Senate, though Republicans had expressed confidence he would run again. Addressing the talk, Marcellino said: “Rumors of my demise are greatly exaggerated.”

He said he planned to make a formal campaign announcement soon.

Marcellino will face a rematch this fall: Democrat James Gaughran, who lost to Marcellino by a scant 1,761 votes in 2016, is running again.

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

