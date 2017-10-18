Spin Cycle

ALBANY — One of the many Republicans considering a run for governor in 2018 has taken the first official step toward doing so: Registering a gubernatorial campaign committee.

Marcus Molinaro, the Dutchess County Executive and a former state assemblyman, recently filed to create a “Molinaro for New York” campaign account with the state Board of Elections. The committee has no reported activity yet.

But in filing, Molinaro becomes the first Republican to do more than say he is considering a run.

Molinaro, 42, has been Dutchess’ executive since 2012. He served in the Assembly from 2007 till 2011.

A number of other GOP colleagues have said they are considering running, including Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, the party’s 2014 candidate; Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport); Sen. John DeFrancisco (R-Syracuse); Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R-Canandaigua); Carl Paladino, the party’s 2010 candidate, and ex-hedge fund manager Harry Wilson.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, 59, a two-term Democrat, has said he intends to run for re-election.