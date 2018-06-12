Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro on Tuesday criticized Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and his administration for providing Cadillac with $1 million to upgrade its Manhattan office, calling the funding a corporate giveaway to a campaign contributor.

“What was Governor Cuomo thinking? Giving $1 million in taxpayers’ money to Cadillac?” said Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive.

A state agency, Empire State Development, approved the Cadillac grant earlier this year, according to the New York Post. The carmaker moved its headquarters from Detroit to New York in 2015; Cuomo attended the grand opening in 2016, according to a news release from his office.

Molinaro noted Cuomo has received more than $30,000 in campaign contributions from a General Motors political action committee during the past several years. Citing other grants for high-profile projects under Cuomo, the Republican admonished the governor for “taking money from taxpayers and cutting checks to businesses that don’t need it.”

Cadillac is a division of GM.

Cuomo’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment, but directed questions to Empire State Development.

Agency spokeswoman Amy Varghese said the grant leveraged $13 million in private investment and contributed to building a “strong pro-business climate” in New York.