TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
50° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Special election set for Martinez's legislative seat

Suffolk Legis. Monica Martinez, seen on June 7.

Suffolk Legis. Monica Martinez, seen on June 7.  Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Suffolk Democrats have decided to set Feb. 26 as the date for a special election to fill State Senator-elect Monica Martinez's 9th District county legislature seat.

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) said a resolution is being drafted so it can be filed at the Suffolk Legislature’s organization meeting Jan. 2. Gregory said the resolution will be acted on at a special meeting of the ways and means committee Jan. 8, which will be followed immediately by a special meeting of the full legislature, in which Democrats have a 11-7 majority, to officially set the election date.

Martinez earlier this month won the open Senate seat previously held by Republican Tom Croci, who left that post earlier this year to rejoin the U.S. Navy.

Potential Democratic contenders include union leader Sammy Gonzalez Jr., who ran for Islip Town board last year; former deputy legislative clerk Renee Ortiz, now executive director of Suffolk Community College’s Center for Social Justice, and Rafaela Vasquez, a state Democratic committeewoman and fiancee of former Suffolk Legis. Rick Montano, who was ousted by Martinez in 2014.

William Garbarino, Islip GOP chairman, vowed to find a candidate to make the race in the largely minority district, but had no immediate names.

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced at New charges filed in ongoing illegal dumping probe
Cars and pedestrians navigate flooded roads and sidewalks Forecast: Flood advisory issued for Nassau
About 10,100 absentee ballots remain in the race Schneiderman still trails in comptroller recount
Former Suffolk County police chief of department James Ex-police chief leaves prison, sent to halfway house
Kevin Raynor, 32, of Westhampton Beach had 175 Cops: Assistant fire chief had 175 packets of heroin
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting Police: Homeless man fatally shot in Central Islip