Monica Martinez lags in raising funds for her State Senate race

Suffolk Legis. Monica Martinez speaks during a rally for her senate run at the Portuguese American Center in Brentwood on June 7. Reports show she lags other Democrats in fundraising to wrest control of the State Senate from the Republicans. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo may have personally come out last month to help launch Suffolk Legis. Monica Martinez's campaign for state senator, but so far she is lagging other Long Island Democrats looking to wrest Senate control from Republicans.

Martinez's July 15 campaign finance report shows that she has raised $14,518, half of it money transferred from her legislative campaign account. Her Republican opponent, Assemb. Dean Murray, raised $97,800 and shows $87,707 on hand.

However, the report also fails to include $7,000 that Cuomo’s campaign shows it donated to Martinez — the same amount he also gave to other Democrats contenders — Suffolk Water Authority Chairman James Gaughran, North Hempstead Councilwoman Anna Kaplan and former Suffolk Legis. Louis D’Amaro, who  was term-limited last January.

Even out of office, D’Amaro has already raised $92,255 and has $86,351 on hand; his opponent, GOP State Sen. Phil Boyle, raised $88,510 and has $82,660 on hand.

“Monica Martinez is off to a very shaky start,” said Scott Reif, spokesman for Senate Republicans. “Either her heart isn’t in it or she’s not exactly sure she knows what she’s doing…this is not a good look.

Keith Davies, Martinez's campaign manager, said the Cuomo donation was not included in the July report because they got the check one day after the reporting deadline. He also dismissed the slow start, noting that she been doing her job as a full-time county legislator. “Now the legislature is out of session, she’ll have the time,” he said. “We already have the commitments needed and will have the resources to get our message out.”

