By Robert Brodsky

Jack Martins gang mailer spurs protest

Activists at Mineola rally call on GOP Nassau County executive candidate to denounce a campaign literature saying Democrat Laura Curran will ‘roll out the welcome mat’ for MS-13.

Attorney and activist Fred Brewington holds up a mailer sent to boost GOP county executive executive candidate Jack Martins at a rally on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. The mailer seeks to link his opponent to gang violence. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Dozens of civic activists, religious leaders and elected Democratic officials rallied Wednesday in Mineola to criticize GOP County Executive candidate Jack Martins for a political mailer that contends his Democratic opponent, Laura Curran, “will roll out the welcome mat” for violent street gangs.

The mailer, paid for by the New York State Republican Party, depicts three shirtless, Hispanic...

