Updated December 18, 2017 8:40 PM

Michael Martino, a former newspaper columnist and editor who has done public relations work for both Democrats and Republicans, will be the new communications director for Democratic Nassau County Executive Laura Curran when she takes office Jan. 1.

Martino, 49, said Monday that he had accepted the job a few days earlier.

Martino wrote and edited for the Long Island Press during the late 2000s. He was expected to do press for Democratic legislators in Nassau more than a decade ago when they held a majority on the county legislature, but the job never materialized. He was hired as County Executive Edward Mangano’s spokesman when the Bethpage Republican took office in January of 2010. A year later, Martino transferred to public works and handled communications for the department through superstorm Sandy and its aftermath.

In January 2015, he became the spokesman for United Water, which is now called Suez North America, after the county approved a multiyear contract for the company to operate Nassau’s sewer system.

“I’m not political,” Martino said Monday. “I’m governmental. I believe in government. I truly believe in serving the people.”

Martino said he is not registered to vote in any political party. “I am honored and flattered that the county executive reached out to me and asked me if I would a part of her team,” he said. “I think the election showed that people are done with politics and just want to see government work for them.”

Curran said in a statement, “Our goal in putting this team together is to have people who are dedicated to the responsibilities of the government and Mike Martino fits that mold. Mike is a communications professional who’s worked in government, the private sector and in the press, and I’m excited to work with him as we communicate our message with the taxpayers of Nassau County.”

Her transition team spokesman did not say what Martino’s salary and exact title would be.