A field office for the Mike Bloomberg 2020 presidential campaign is set to open Saturday on Old Country Road in Mineola.

The office will have 12 full-time employees along with volunteers, a campaign spokeswoman said. Lawn signs, buttons and other campaign gear will be available.

"Our goal is to set up our field offices in areas that are centrally located and easily accessible to the communities in which they will serve," said John Calvelli, the campaign's state director. "Opening an office in Nassau County will help us to spread our message throughout Long Island that Mike Bloomberg is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump."

Bloomberg, 77, a billionaire and former three-term New York City mayor, spent about $180 million of his own money in the last quarter of 2019 on his campaign, according to campaign filings. He launched his bid at the end of November.

The Mineola campaign office will be among 15 statewide.