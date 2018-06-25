ALBANY — Stephanie Miner, the former Democratic mayor of Syracuse who is running for governor, has picked a Republican mayor from Westchester County as a running mate on the bipartisan Serve America Movement line.

Miner announced Monday that Pelham Mayor Michael J. Vople will run for lieutenant governor on her ticket.

Vople is a Hofstra University graduate and Glen Cove native. He is serving his second mayoral term in the village after two terms on the Pelham Town Council. He was also a trustee and deputy mayor for the village of Pelham. He is a lawyer, graduating from New York Law School, and earned a degree in industrial relations from Cornell University and the City University of New York.

“The current state of New York politics is broken, corrupt and too partisan with taxpayers footing the bill,” Volpe said, calling for fundamental changes in how Albany operates. “The fault lies with both parties and voters deserve a new choice. Stephanie and I hope that our uncommon partnership sparks a real, honest dialogue among New Yorkers from all walks of life..”

Miner is challenging Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. His running mate is Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a former congresswoman who represented part of Western New York.

Republican nominee Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, has chosen Julie Killian, a former Rye town deputy mayor and a former candidate for state Senate in Westchester County, as his running mate.

Cuomo’s other opponent, Working Families Party candidate Cynthia Nixon, hasn’t yet announced a running mate. Nixon said she will challenge Cuomo in the Democratic primary in September.

New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams of Brooklyn is running for lieutenant governor in the Democratic primary against Hochul. He hasn’t joined a candidate for governor to form a ticket. He is endorsed by the liberal Working Families Party.

In New York, voters can split their vote in a primary contest by choosing a candidate for governor and a lieutenant governor candidate who are running on different tickets. But in the general election in November the governor and lieutenant governor candidates for a party run on a single ticket.

There was no immediate comment from the Hochul, Killian or Williams campaigns.