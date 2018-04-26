ALBANY — Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro declared Thursday that he has locked up the Republican nomination for governor through the endorsements of county chairmen.

His opponent, Sen. John DeFrancisco (R-Syracuse), has suspended his campaign for the GOP nomination. The Republican nominee will take on either Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo or his Democratic primary challenger, activist and actress Cynthia Nixon, in November.

Molinaro’s campaign calculated he has 82.3 percent of the weighted votes of county Republican chairs. Republican leaders will vote on a nominee in their May convention.

“But this is just the beginning, as we launch our campaign to restore affordability, accessibility and accountability for all New Yorkers,” said Molinaro in a statement.

DeFrancisco has said for weeks that he might withdraw from the race, but he has urged the party to do a proper vetting of Molinaro before it makes a final decision.

Republican leaders from Westchester, Niagara and Albany counties endorsed Molinaro Thursday.

Molinaro “has a unique ability to articulate the Republican message of lower taxes, less regulation and economic development,” said Doug Colety, chairman of the Westchester County Republican Committee. “Marcus also has the energy and passion necessary to take a campaign of this magnitude to every corner of the state and defeat Andrew Cuomo in November.”

There was no immediate comment from DeFrancisco, the deputy majority leader of the Senate.