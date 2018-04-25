ALBANY — Republican candidate for governor Marc Molinaro on Wednesday asked the state comptroller to audit Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office after a recent corruption trial found a top aide used the office while lobbying for private clients.

Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, wants Democratic Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to “to evaluate the complete failure of internal controls and determine the level of resources that were deprived the taxpayers of the State of New York in the course of these activities.”

There was no immediate comment from DiNapoli or Cuomo’s campaign.

In the corruption trial of Joseph Percoco, Cuomo’s longtime top aide and confidant, testimony showed Percoco used the executive chamber offices in Manhattan during part of 2014 while he was detached from state government and working to help some upstate developers secure state contracts and tax benefits. Percoco was also Cuomo’s campaign manager at the time.

State records showed he used his state swipe card to enter the secure offices, made more than 800 phone calls and used his old office for 68 days, many of which were days Cuomo was also in the suite of offices, testimony and records showed.

Percoco was convicted of receiving more than $300,000 in bribes.

Cuomo has said Percoco was doing appropriate “transition” work to help his successor on some days, but that Percoco should never have used state offices for personal or political reasons.

Molinaro said, “It is clear that Cuomo 2014 was the beneficiary of these violations and that Governor Cuomo and or his campaign is responsible . . . for making restitution.”