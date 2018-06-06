TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
63° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Mondello’s Senate confirmation hearing scheduled for next week

The former Nassau Republican chairman has been nominated to become U.S. ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.

Former Nassau County Republican chairman Joseph Mondello.

Former Nassau County Republican chairman Joseph Mondello. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By Tom Brune tom.brune@newsday.com @TomBruneDC
Print

WASHINGTON — Former Nassau County Republican chairman Joseph Mondello will appear before a U.S. Senate hearing on June 13 for his nomination to be the ambassador to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Foreign Relations Committee said Wednesday.

Mondello, who stepped down on May 24 from the powerful party post that he held for 35 years, will be one of three of President Donald Trump’s nominees to appear before the panel chaired by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Trump first brought up the possibility of an appointment to an ambassadorship a year ago, said Mondello, who endorsed the New York reality TV star and entrepreneur in March 2016, before most politicians in both parties took him seriously.

Mondello, who said he has never visited the twin Caribbean islands, will face questions about U.S. policy and international policy. Mondello told Newsday he had spoken with a former ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.

In 2014, Long Island businessman and political donor George Tsunis withdrew his nomination to be ambassador to Norway after he turned in a poor performance at his confirmation hearing, leading several Midwest senators to say they would vote against him.

Also appearing before the hearing next Wednesday will be Kimberly Breier, a State Department official who would be promoted to assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, and Kenneth S. George, a former Texas Republican lawmaker and party official, to be ambassador to Uruguay.

Tom Brune covers the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and the federal government from Washington, D.C.

Latest Long Island News

Mark Caraway, left, was sentenced to 50 years Man sentenced to 50 years to life for cop stabbing
Sixth Precinct detectives had asked for the public's Cops: 2 found dead believed to be LI dad, missing son
Former SUNY Polytechnic Institute President Alain Kaloyeros, center, Judge in ex-SUNY official case: No salary testimony
Humberto Chavez, seen at the Belmont racetrack on Belmont chaplain’s ‘church’ is the horse stables
Mesiah Singh, 3, of Queens Village, center, has Survivor celebrates graduation for kids with cancer
The Music Under the Stars crowd at John Summer concert series hit by town budget ax