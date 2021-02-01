Ex-Sen. Martinez lands at State Parks

Ex-Sen. Monica Martinez has landed as a regional parks department director on Long Island, earning a $122,092 salary, state records show.

Martinez, of Brentwood, was one of a wave of Democrats who won State Senate seats in 2018 as the party swept to control of the chamber. She won Senate District 3, which covers parts of Suffolk County’s South Shore. But she lost her reelection bid in November to Republican Alexis Weik.

Martinez began her new job on Jan. 13, according to state payroll records.

Coincidentally, Brian Foley, the last Democrat to represent Senate District 3 before Monica Martinez, also was hired by the State Parks Department in 2011 after he lost reelection in 2010.