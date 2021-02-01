TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
31° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Ex-Sen. Martinez lands at State Parks

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

Ex-Sen. Monica Martinez has landed as a regional parks department director on Long Island, earning a $122,092 salary, state records show.

Martinez, of Brentwood, was one of a wave of Democrats who won State Senate seats in 2018 as the party swept to control of the chamber. She won Senate District 3, which covers parts of Suffolk County’s South Shore. But she lost her reelection bid in November to Republican Alexis Weik.

Martinez began her new job on Jan. 13, according to state payroll records.

Coincidentally, Brian Foley, the last Democrat to represent Senate District 3 before Monica Martinez, also was hired by the State Parks Department in 2011 after he lost reelection in 2010.

Latest Long Island News

Plows clear snow along the eastbound LIE between Live updates on the nor'easter
Jobs Lane in Southampton is seen during the Worst of nor'easter begins to hit Long Island; LIRR service shutting down
The state, Nassau County and New York City Officials: COVID-19 vaccinations canceled at state and municipal sites due to snow
Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst on Feb. 19, Babylon bonds nearly $16M for Wyandanch Rising, Town Hall repairs, more
Buses were in service during the snowstorm early LIRR shutting down service this afternoon because of storm
Gavin Connell, 12, with his book of coupons Inspired by 'Extreme Couponing,' 12-year-old buys diapers for a cause
Didn’t find what you were looking for?