By Michael Gormley

Photographer: GOP didn’t get OK to use MS-13 image in mailer

The ad paid for by the state Republican Committee was used in the race for Nassau County executive.

One side of a campaign mailer sponsored by the New York Republican State Committee supporting Jack Martins, Republican candidate for Nassau County executive. Photo Credit: New York Republican State Commit

ALBANY — The Republican campaign ad depicting MS-13 gang members under the headline “Meet your new neighbors!” that was mailed days before last week’s election for Nassau County executive has enraged a photographer who says his images from El Salvador two years ago were misused without his permission in what he called a racist effort.

“I was offended,” said London-based photographer Adam Hinton...

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

