Photographer: GOP didn’t get OK to use MS-13 image in mailer
The ad paid for by the state Republican Committee was used in the race for Nassau County executive.
ALBANY — The Republican campaign ad depicting MS-13 gang members under the headline “Meet your new neighbors!” that was mailed days before last week’s election for Nassau County executive has enraged a photographer who says his images from El Salvador two years ago were misused without his permission in what he called a racist effort.
“I was offended,” said London-based photographer Adam Hinton...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED