By Michael Gormley

MTA’s Lhota says he’s free to lobby in his job, but doesn’t

ALBANY — Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Joe Lhota on Wednesday defended his continuing position as a registered lobbyist, but said he has not lobbied since he was appointed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to head the mass transit system.

Common Cause/NY, a good-government group, filed a complaint earlier Wednesday to the state Authorities Budget Office that oversees the state’s public authorities.

“It’s an apparent conflict of interest for the head of the MTA to actively lobby for another organization,” said Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause/NY. “Mr. Lhota is not exempt from the rules — he should discontinue lobbying immediately. The ABO should investigate Mr. Lhota swiftly and act accordingly.”

“I am not an employee of the MTA,” Lhota said in a Facebook Live telecast of a news conference. “I have not lobbied while I was on this job, but I am not prohibited from it . . . I look forward to an investigation.”

Lhota’s return to the MTA was a surprise in June. Cuomo nominated him and the Republican-controlled Senate confirmed the nomination in the final days of the legislative session as Cuomo faced mounting criticism for delays and overdue maintenance of the system.

A Cuomo spokesman didn’t respond to a request asking whether the governor’s office approved of Lhota being a registered lobbyist. Lhota took the MTA at a nominal pay of $1 per year.

There was no immediate comment from the state Authorities Budget Office.

“This is a matter for the MTA board and it’s, at best, highly unusual,” said Richard Brodsky, the former assemblyman whose legislation created the ABO and who teaches at the Wagner School at New York University. “The Authorities Budget Office ought to take it seriously.”

