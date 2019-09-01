TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Richard Nicolello still has concerns about Nassau assessment phase-in 

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) says

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) says he's not ready to call a vote on County Executive Laura Curran's bill to phase in changes in the property tax burden caused by reassessment. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print

Nassau's legislative Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) says he's not quite ready to schedule a vote on County Executive Laura Curran's bill to phase in changes in the property tax burden due to the countywide reassessment. 

Nicolello said he still has concerns that some of the county's properties were underassessed. " … There’s aberrations with these high-end properties,” he said. "We want to see if there were a vast number of high-end houses” underassessed.

Christopher Ostuni, counsel for majority Republicans, sought a list of homes for which market values on the 2020-21 tentative assessment roll and values shown on the property's "ladder report" differ by more than three percent. Ladder reports show how a property's market value is derived.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Kelly has told Ostuni the request could take three weeks to complete. "We do apologize for the delay, but we are working on getting the information he requested,” Nassau Assessor David Moog said.

Mike Santeramo, deputy county executive for Government Relations & Communications, said Republican lawmakers were, "stalling, and they continue to stall because they're trying to get some cheap political points off of the residents' anxiety and fear."

The State Legislature passed a bill April 1 to phase in changes in the tax burden in Nassau over five years. The county legislature must pass a corresponding local law.

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Madeleine Westerhout, President Donald Trump's personal assistant, outside 1600: Trump guards some secrets more than others
Stanley Santorelli of Whitestone, Queens, donates a pet LIers mobilize to help pets affected by Dorian
Partly sunny on Long Island on Sunday with Forecast: Labor Day could be wet; rain, thunderstorms predicted
Father-daughter duo Mario Deslauriers of Canada and Lucy Father-daughter duo win at horse show
Shelley Murphy of Bay Shore said health issues LIers with family in Florida on edge over Dorian
Suffolk police investigate Sunday after a man was Cops: Man found shot to death in car in Coram
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search