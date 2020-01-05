Nassau Comptroller Jack Schnirman has hired a former top aide to ex-Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith.

John Marafino, 31, began last week as director of intergovernmental relations with the county comptroller’s office.

Jens-Smith, a Democrat, lost her bid for a second term in November to Republican Yvette Aguiar. Marafino was chief of staff to Jens-Smith.

Schnirman, a Democrat, praised Marafino for his “tremendous background and a broad depth of experience.”

Marafino said in a statement he was “excited to join the Comptroller’s team and to build upon his Office’s critical work to provide transparency and clarity about Nassau County’s finances.”

Schnirman's office oversees county spending. The intergovernmental relations post is necessary for "promoting reforms and transparency, pushing for results based on our audits or advocating for policies that we are highlighting."