TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Nassau Comptroller hires former top aide to ex-Riverhead supervisor 

Former Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith.

Former Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith. Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
Print

Nassau Comptroller Jack Schnirman has hired a former top aide to ex-Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith.

John Marafino, 31, began last week as director of intergovernmental relations with the county comptroller’s office.

Jens-Smith, a Democrat, lost her bid for a second term in November to Republican Yvette Aguiar. Marafino was chief of staff to Jens-Smith.

Schnirman, a Democrat, praised Marafino for his “tremendous background and a broad depth of experience.”

Marafino said in a statement he was “excited to join the Comptroller’s team and to build upon his Office’s critical work to provide transparency and clarity about Nassau County’s finances.”

Schnirman's office oversees county spending. The intergovernmental relations post is necessary for "promoting reforms and transparency, pushing for results based on our audits or advocating for policies that we are highlighting."

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The proposed Long Beach Superblock lot between Long Developer to present plans for Superblock project in Long Beach
Commuters experienced delays at the LIRR station through Penn upgrades to impact LIRR rush-hour trains
The New York State Capitol Building in Albany, Marijuana, deficit top the docket as NY lawmakers return
Robert Calarco (D-Patchogue) is sworn in as presiding New leaders take over Suffolk County Legislature
This property at 56655 Main Road in Southold, Restaurant/hotel project spurs petition drive in Southold
Artist Scott Bluedorn holds a flag adorned with Village gets new centennial seal of approval
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search