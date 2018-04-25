Nassau Democrats urge contracting audit

Nassau County’s Democratic legislators are calling on County Executive Laura Curran to “begin a precise audit and review” of past and present contracts with engineering firms under indictment in New York City.

“While this review takes place, the Democratic Minority Caucus will not consider any contracts from the indicted vendors,” Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) said in a statement.

“Everyone in our judicial system, including the indicted contractors, is entitled to the presumption of innocence,” Abrahams said. “Nevertheless, we must also maintain the minimum standard of integrity, transparency and fairness in our procurement system.”

Abrahams said he was concerned about contracting and engineering firms currently doing work for Nassau County that were indicted last week. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced that nine firms were facing charges of corrupting the government and bribery in schemes involving employees of city agencies.

At least three of the firms have agreements with Nassau County.

Among the largest is D & B Engineers and Architects PC of Woodbury, also known as Dvirka & Bartilucci, which is performing work at the Bay Park Sewage Plant.

Another is HAKS, an engineering firm based in Manhattan.

Since April 2015, the county has paid nearly $8.5 million to D & B and $3.7 million to HAKS, according to the Nassau comptroller’s office.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Curran, a Democrat, said she already has ordered the Department of Public Works “to investigate all active contracts with the companies listed in” the city indictments.

“My administration has already implemented procurement reforms that will provide a more reliable and transparent process to protect the taxpayers,” Curran said.

Nassau’s Republican majority defended the current process and said they also were conducting their own review of the contracts with the indicted firms.

“The administration does its due diligence on all contracts before they come to the Legislature; and the Legislature will do its own due diligence on the contracts as well,” said Frank Moroney, spokesman for Nassau legislature’s GOP majority.