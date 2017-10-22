Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

It’s an autumn rite in Nassau County for one political party to accuse the other of removing or defacing the other’s campaign signs, but Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs says what he’s seen lately goes beyond the typical gamesmanship.

Following the federal indictments of Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, Democrats have been busy planting yellow yard signs reading: “Tired of Corruption? Vote Democratic.”

Jacobs says the signs haven’t only been torn down — many have been altered with a sticker that replaces “Democratic” with “Republican.”

“Somebody paid for the stickers, so this seems like a concerted effort by the Republican Party to hinder our effort and, in my judgment, try to fool a pretty smart electorate,” Jacobs said.

GOP leaders deny they’ve been part of a plot to turn the signs into an attack of Democrats — who in recent years have had three former Nassau County legislators who went to jail or prison for corruption or fraud convictions.

“I have the greatest respect for chairman Jay Jacobs,” Nassau Republican chairman Joseph Mondello said in a statement. “However, there is no way that this organization would countenance either the removal or destruction of Democratic signs.”

— Paul LaRocco