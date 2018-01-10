Updated January 10, 2018 4:49 PM

Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs is celebrating his party’s victories in November by hosting a fundraiser Wednesday night at his Laurel Hollow home for supporters with deep pockets.

Just cocktails will cost $5,000 a person.

Cocktails plus dinner for two will cost $15,000.

“It’s going to be a heck of a dinner,” Jacobs quipped.

And donors will get to mingle with new county Executive Laura Curran, new county Comptroller Jack Schnirman, new Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, New Hempstead Town Clerk Sylvia Cabana and re-elected North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth.

“This event . . . will be an intimate opportunity to spend time with the team that you helped elect,” Jacobs wrote supporters.

Jacobs said the money raised will be used to pay bills and retire party debt — and help pay off the $300,000 he loaned the Democratic committee during the campaign.

‘We’ve got bills to pay from the last election. We’ve got to raise money. . . . We have to fund the operations of the party,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the high-priced fundraiser is not unusual. But the party’s November victories is helping to attract support, he acknowledged.

“People pick up the phone with a lot more frequency than they did previously,” Jacobs said. “This gives me more people to talk to and that makes me happy.”