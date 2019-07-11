Two Democratic candidates who are running in November for the Nassau County Legislature are holding campaign fundraisers outside of the county, leading some Republicans to wonder why.

Debra Seigel, a Rockville Centre Democrat who is challenging Republican Legis. Howard Kopel of Lawrence, is having a “Queens Kickoff Fundraiser” Thursday evening at the Cobblestones Pub and Biergarten in Forest Hills, according to her public schedule.

Laura Burns, another Rockville Centre Democrat who is running against Republican Legis. C. William Gaylor III of Lynbrook, will have a Westchester fundraiser Sunday in Armonk after holding a New York City fundraiser last month.

Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, who is also the state Democratic chairman, said he doesn’t see any issue with the location of their events.

“I would say, if you take a look at Republican filings, they would be hard pressed to tell you that they have raised all of their money in districts. A lot of their money was raised out of the district and out of the county,” he said. “So what is the crime? You can take money from out of the county, but you can’t go there to raise it?”

He noted that Seigel works with Legal Aid in Queens. Burns, who writes books, knows authors who live outside of Nassau County.

“They are going to where their friends are and are going to raise money,” Jacobs said. “This is under the heading of 'who cares, as long as it's legal money.' ”