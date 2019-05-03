TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Nassau, Suffolk designate early voting sites for November election

By Scott Eidler and Rick Brand scott.eidler@newsday.com, rick.brand@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print

Democrats and Republicans in Nassau have reached a cease-fire over early voting locations, agreeing to open 15 sites for nine days before Election Day this year.

The parties had been squabbling over the total number to open. Each party will pick seven sites, and the Board of Elections in Mineola will serve as the 15th, Democratic Commissioner David Gugerty said.

In Suffolk, the Republican and Democratic election commissioners have agreed to put open an  early voting site in each of the 10 towns. Officials have a list of nine tentative locations and are trying to select one for the Town of Shelter Island.

The Suffolk and Nassau early voting sites will be open from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3.

The state will determine reimbursements to the counties for costs associated with the state’s new early voting law, passed in January after annual county budgets were set.

The state has $24 million distribute, and as of last Thursday, only 28 of 58 county election boards had made submissions, a state BOE spokesman said.

Extra costs in 2019 for Nassau could reach $4.2 million, largely for onetime machinery upgrades, Gugerty has said. The Nassau County Legislature has authorized borrowing about $3.7 million for the expense.

Counties can designate at least one early voting polling place for every 50,000 registered voters, or 19 in Nassau's case. Counties cannot be required to open more than seven sites.

John Ryan, counsel to the Nassau Republican elections commissioner, confirmed the agreement for 15 early voting sites in the county.

Locations for early voting will be open from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3 in Nassau; and S.

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran joins leaders of LI Marathon director hopes redesign draws interest
Riverhead Town and venture group Calverton Aviation and More time to comment on subdivision at EPCAL
Then-Muttontown Mayor Julianne Beckerman leaves Nassau County Courthouse Judge dismisses tax fraud indictment against ex-mayor
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks at a news Bettman on Belmont arena: 'Everything I'm hearing is positive'
Ajax Thimote of Uniondale measures a desk at Tips for the frugal LI remodeler
Monica Raymund, seen at the 2016 Winter TCA New Starz series about opioid crisis filming on LI