Democrats and Republicans in Nassau have reached a cease-fire over early voting locations, agreeing to open 15 sites for nine days before Election Day this year.

The parties had been squabbling over the total number to open. Each party will pick seven sites, and the Board of Elections in Mineola will serve as the 15th, Democratic Commissioner David Gugerty said.

In Suffolk, the Republican and Democratic election commissioners have agreed to put open an early voting site in each of the 10 towns. Officials have a list of nine tentative locations and are trying to select one for the Town of Shelter Island.

The Suffolk and Nassau early voting sites will be open from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3.

The state will determine reimbursements to the counties for costs associated with the state’s new early voting law, passed in January after annual county budgets were set.

The state has $24 million distribute, and as of last Thursday, only 28 of 58 county election boards had made submissions, a state BOE spokesman said.

Extra costs in 2019 for Nassau could reach $4.2 million, largely for onetime machinery upgrades, Gugerty has said. The Nassau County Legislature has authorized borrowing about $3.7 million for the expense.

Counties can designate at least one early voting polling place for every 50,000 registered voters, or 19 in Nassau's case. Counties cannot be required to open more than seven sites.

John Ryan, counsel to the Nassau Republican elections commissioner, confirmed the agreement for 15 early voting sites in the county.