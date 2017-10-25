Subscribe
    New Gillen ad attacks Hempstead Supervisor Santino


    By  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com

    + -
    Laura Gillen, Democratic candidate for Hempstead Town Supervisor,

    Laura Gillen, Democratic candidate for Hempstead Town Supervisor, poses for a portrait at Rockville Links Club in Rockville Centre on, Aug. 18, 2017. (Credit: James Escher)

    Laura Gillen, the Democratic candidate for Hempstead Town supervisor, released a new ad on Wednesday saying, among other things, that Republican Supervisor Anthony Santino’s girlfriend and sister are on the town’s payroll.

    Town officials have previously confirmed that Santino’s sister, Rosemarie, is a secretary to the commissioner of general services.

    Gillen’s ad claims that Roseann...

