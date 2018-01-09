TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Yancey Roy

Faced with veto, pols aim for do-over of “NY First Home” bill

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ALBANY — Just months after approving it, New York lawmakers have begun repealing a law that would give first-time homeowners a chance to put away $10,000 in tax-free accounts to use toward a down payment.

The reason: It seems not enough study was done about the ramifications.

Dubbed the “New York First Home” bill, the measure would allow prospective first-time home buyers to save for a down payment by putting away up to $10,000 per couple ($5,000 for an individual) in tax-free accounts similar to the state’s 529 College Savings Program. The deposit would remain untaxed as long as the holder withdraws it only to purchase a home in New York as a primary residence and stay there at least two years.

State legislators approved the bill in June.

But Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in December the bill had technical flaws and brokered a deal with legislative leaders to repeal the law this month and substitute a bill that would require state agencies to study the “feasibility and sustainability” of such a savings program.

The state was concerned about the impact on revenue, among other things, a state source said. Another noted that the bill was problematic because it had no cap on income eligibility.

The Senate approved the repeal Monday, with the Assembly expected to follow suit. Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said the choice was either agree to a study or watch Cuomo veto the bill altogether.

Still, Senate Democrats sought to make hay, blasting the repeal bill. Sen. John Brooks (D-Oyster Bay) called it an “unimaginable blow to Long Islanders” looking to purchase their first home and said lawmakers shouldn’t “forgo this savings plan for a ‘study.’ ”

By Yancey Roy

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Serena McCalla, Jericho School District's coordinator of science 46 LI students named Regeneron Scholars
Rep. Peter King, seen here on Nov. 16, King, Lowey seek restoration of tax deduction
Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan at a news Senate proposes tax cuts in tough fiscal year
Partly cloudy skies with high temps near 38 Forecast: ‘Intense sun glare’ this afternoon
Officials at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma have added Board budgets $600G to help market MacArthur
Jimmy Ma performs during the men's free skate LI figure skater’s hip-hop routine has fans abuzz
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE