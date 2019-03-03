TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
SEARCH
33° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

New York reduces number of required petition signatures

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Newly passed state legislation may have moved up the date to circulate nominating petitions to the coldest part of the year, but it has cut by 25 percent the minimum number of signatures major party countywide candidates must collect to qualify for the ballot.

Until this year, the minimum number of valid signatures required for such candidates in Nassau and Suffolk counties was 2,000. Under the new law, the number is 1,500. In Suffolk, the major countywide race is for county executive; in Nassau, it is for district attorney.

For county legislature candidates in Nassau and Suffolk, the number of required signatures is 375, down from 500, according to election officials. However, all sides are likely to collect more signatures to guard against petition challenges. In what may be an unintentional political joke, the first date for filing those petitions is April Fools' Day.

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

This Sea Cliff home was originally a carriage 1878 LI home lists for $1.079M
The Village of Great Neck Plaza and its Village sees business revival in growth of Asian residents
Security officers stand at their post at North LI hospitals gearing up to train, arm security officers
Brentwood High School student Neomi Washington, 15, left, Cash-incentive program gives LI students a boost
This redeveloped home at 25 Surf Rd. in A third of NY Rising homes have been redeveloped
Rendering of a proposed Coram Fire District substation Fire district residents to vote on $2.9M expansion