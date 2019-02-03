Suffolk County Republican Election Commissioner Nicholas LaLota says he will not seek re-election as an Amityville Village trustee in March after serving six years.

LaLota said he decided to step aside from the $7,000-a-year village position to concentrate on his studies at Hofstra University School of Law.

LaLota's decision came after Amityville Democrats put up Michael O’Neill, a Zoning Board of Appeals member, as a candidate. O’Neill is a retiree and a captain in the village fire department. He will run with incumbent trustee Thomas Whelan.