The public benefit corporation that runs the Nassau University Medical Center provides some notice of its meetings — but not much.

The Nassau Health Care Corp. posted Wednesday’s meeting of its contracts committee on Tuesday evening, but didn’t notify all members of the corporation board and didn’t release its agenda until two hours before the 6 p.m. meeting started.

Bobby Kumar Kalotee, who complained about lack of notice at his first meeting in August after being reappointed to the medical center board, said Wednesday that he did not know about the contracts committee meeting until called by Newsday.

He said all board members should have been notified about the contracts committee meetings “so we know there is no favoritism and fully comply with public law to fulfill our duties.”

Kalotee added, “I am not happy that they are not informing the board. To me, it is fishy, period.”

A spokeswoman for the medical center said simply, “He’s not on the contract committee. That’s why he wasn’t informed.”

The contract committee agenda also did not provide much information.

Here is the full agenda:

1. Call to order.

2. Presentation of contracts

3. Resolution

4. Adjournment.

Nassau Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) said the agenda was not at all transparent.

She said the agenda should be posted seven days in advance and include a description of each contract, detail the request for proposals and include the same backup required for county contracts, such as disclosure of principals and political contributions.

“This is not at all what we are hoping for in the new way of doing things in Nassau County,” she said.