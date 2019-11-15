NUMC down to six finalists for hospital's top job

A search committee tasked with selecting Nassau University Medical Center's next president and chief executive this week interviewed the six finalists to run the financially troubled public hospital in East Meadow.

The hospital's human resources department had narrowed down the candidate list to six names. Two hundred resumes were submitted.

George Tsunis, chairman of NuHealth, the public benefit corporation that runs NUMC, has served as the hospital's interim president and chief executive since Northwell executive Winnie Mack left in October after a six-month stint.

“We’re looking forward to a search process that yields an outstanding CEO to move the institution forward,” Tsunis said.

The search committee includes Tsunis, chief medical officer Anthony Boutin, NuHealth trustee Bobby Kalotee Kumar, and NuHealth trustee Ryan Cronin. Cronin, who began as a trustee in October, was appointed by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.