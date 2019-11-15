TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

NUMC down to six finalists for hospital's top job

Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. Credit: FlyingDogPhotos.com/Kevin P. Coughlin

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print

A search committee tasked with selecting Nassau University Medical Center's next president and chief executive this week interviewed the six finalists to run the financially troubled public hospital in East Meadow.

The hospital's human resources department had narrowed down the candidate list to six names. Two hundred resumes were submitted.

George Tsunis, chairman of NuHealth, the public benefit corporation that runs NUMC, has served as the hospital's interim president and chief executive since Northwell executive Winnie Mack left in October after a six-month stint. 

“We’re looking forward to a search process that yields an outstanding CEO to move the institution forward,” Tsunis said.

The search committee includes Tsunis, chief medical officer Anthony Boutin, NuHealth trustee Bobby Kalotee Kumar, and NuHealth trustee Ryan Cronin. Cronin, who began as a trustee in October, was appointed by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Social Play Haus in Plainview. New family play center and cafe opens in Plainview
A female humpback whale spotted in the surf Officials: 'Emaciated' humpback whale found dead in LI surf
Former Town of Hempstead Councilman Edward Ambrosino arrives Former Hempstead Town councilman sentenced for tax evasion
Sonny was taken from the pet store Monday. Parrot dies after pet shop customer's mistake
Dr. Matthew Bonanno at an appearance in a Plastic surgeon pleads not guilty to new weapon charges
Stan Warshaw, vice president of Hampton Sand Corp. East End officials, state at odds over sand mining
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search