TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 56° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 56° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Yancey Roy

NY court gives 9/11 cleanup workers OK to sue for debris exposure

The Court of Appeals rejects a Battery Park City Authority challenge to “Jimmy Nolan’s Law.”

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ALBANY — New York’s top court handed a victory to 9/11 cleanup workers Tuesday, giving them the green light to sue asbestos-related lawsuits in federal court.

The state Court of Appeals said the Battery Park City Authority didn’t have legal standing to challenge the constitutionality of a 2009 state law — known as “Jimmy Nolan’s Law” — that gave workers an extra year to file claims.

The ruling means the workers can pursue lawsuits at the federal level.

The workers had claimed they had suffered respiratory illnesses connected to asbestos cleanup work they conducted at properties owned by Battery Park City — including Ground Zero — and that the authority failed to ensure worker safety.

The authority countered that Jimmy Nolan’s Law was essentially an unconstitutional end-run around time constraints for filing such suits, calling an “extreme use of legislative power.”

The Court of Appeals, in a 7-0 decision, disagreed, saying such “revival statutes” are constitutional if “enacted as a reasonable response in order to remedy an injustice.” The court also said the authority, a state entity, didn’t have legal standing to challenge the constitutionality of the law.

The law was named for Jimmy Nolan, a Yonkers carpenter who developed respiratory problems and skin allergies following Ground Zero cleanups. It was enacted after a federal court in 2009 dismissed some 600 lawsuits against the authority, saying they were filed too late.

By Yancey Roy

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Thomas Mancinelli, 58, of Seaford, was charged with Cops: Man drove while impaired by drugs
Pamela Caruso, 59, was charged with animal cruelty, SPCA: LIer allowed dog to be ‘brutally attacked’
Jesse Friedman attends a hearing at State Appeals NY top court gives Jesse Friedman partial victory
Shakira Garcia, 19, was killed when the car Cops ID woman, 19, killed when car crashed into home
The scene of a one-car crash in Cedarhurst Cops: 2 passengers seriously hurt in DWI crash
Paula Janis, left, and Carole Demas with Sherlock ‘Magic Garden’ returns to LI stage
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE