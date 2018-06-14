TODAY'S PAPER
By Yancey Roy

NY court won't dismiss "Apprentice" contestant lawsuit against Trump

ALBANY — New York’s top court on Thursday rejected a bid by President Donald Trump to dismiss or halt a defamation lawsuit filed against him by former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos.

The Court of Appeals declined motions filed by Trump’s legal team to dismiss the lawsuit outright and to issue a stay preventing discovery or any other legal proceedings while Trump is president.

The decision means that the information-gathering phase of the case can continue — potentially including Trump or Zervos answering questions by each other’s lawyers.

At the same time, a lower appellate court is still considering a separate Trump motion to dismiss Zervos’ claim.

Zervos has claimed Trump aggressively kissed her and groped her breasts. Trump called her a liar — sparking her defamation lawsuit.

