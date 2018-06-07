TODAY'S PAPER
By Yancey Roy

NY top court: Tax on Indian-reservation cigarettes is legal

ALBANY — New York’s top court on Thursday upheld a state law imposing taxes on cigarettes purchased on Indian reservations by non-Indians.

The owner of a Seneca Nation smoke shop on the Cattaraugus Reservation south of Buffalo had claimed the state law, adopted in 2010, violated the Buffalo Creek Treaty of 1842 because it effectively was a direct tax on Seneca Nation members.

Not so, the state Court of Appeals ruled in a 7-0 decision.

“There is no ambiguity here,” Judge Michael Garcia wrote for the court. Noting that the tax is borne by non-Indian customers, he added: “Neither the Treaty nor the statute supports an argument that . . . taxation of non-Indian customer is prohibited.”

The lawsuit had the potential to impact cigarette prices not only for the Seneca Nation but any Native American tribe that sells cigarettes. State taxes add $4.35 in excise taxes alone to the cost of a single pack.

