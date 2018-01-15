Updated January 15, 2018 4:15 PM

A congestion pricing plan for New York City drivers may not be part of the state budget Tuesday. But a panel appointed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will propose ideas by the end of the week, the governor said Monday.

Cuomo has hinted he would favor a plan that would charge drivers a fee to enter certain parts of Manhattan at peak times. The idea, say backers of so-called congestion pricing, is to ease gridlock while generating revenue to help the beleaguered New York City subway system.

Cuomo, a Democrat, is slated to propose a state budget Tuesday, earmarking money for schools, health care and operation of state government.

Asked Monday if the spending plan would include a congestion pricing plan, Cuomo said the budget would be a “start,” but that a commission he appointed would have “full details” when it issues a report at the end of the week.

Cuomo didn’t say what the report would include.

But he said the goal was to “reduce the congestion in New York City,” and designate a “long-term funding mechanism for the subway” beyond regular fares.

Cuomo emphasized that cashless tolls allow the state to “put tolling anywhere in the city, not just the bridges.” All a camera has to do is take a photograph of a vehicle’s license plate or E-ZPass device.

Further, the commission plan is going to define “zones and charges in those zones,” the governor said.

Sound like congestion pricing?