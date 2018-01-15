TODAY'S PAPER
By Yancey Roy

Cuomo: Congestion pricing proposals likely coming this week

Governor says a commission will have “full details” when it issues a report later this week.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here on Oct.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here on Oct. 5, 2017, has appointed a panel that is looking at congestion pricing for New York City. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

A congestion pricing plan for New York City drivers may not be part of the state budget Tuesday. But a panel appointed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will propose ideas by the end of the week, the governor said Monday.

Cuomo has hinted he would favor a plan that would charge drivers a fee to enter certain parts of Manhattan at peak times. The idea, say backers of so-called congestion pricing, is to ease gridlock while generating revenue to help the beleaguered New York City subway system.

Cuomo, a Democrat, is slated to propose a state budget Tuesday, earmarking money for schools, health care and operation of state government.

Asked Monday if the spending plan would include a congestion pricing plan, Cuomo said the budget would be a “start,” but that a commission he appointed would have “full details” when it issues a report at the end of the week.

Cuomo didn’t say what the report would include.

But he said the goal was to “reduce the congestion in New York City,” and designate a “long-term funding mechanism for the subway” beyond regular fares.

Cuomo emphasized that cashless tolls allow the state to “put tolling anywhere in the city, not just the bridges.” All a camera has to do is take a photograph of a vehicle’s license plate or E-ZPass device.

Further, the commission plan is going to define “zones and charges in those zones,” the governor said.

Sound like congestion pricing?

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

