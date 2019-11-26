NY top court upholds doctor's conviction in OD deaths

ALBANY – New York’s top court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of the first doctor in the state found guilty of manslaughter in connection with his opioid prescribing practices.

Dr. Stan Li, who operated a pain clinic in Queens, was challenging his 2014 manslaughter conviction in the deaths of two patients.

Li claimed a doctor, under current law, cannot be found guilty of a homicide for prescribing a controlled substance where, “if taken as prescribed, the does would not have been fatal.” He also asserted there was legally insufficient evidence that his conduct was the direct cause of the deaths of Joseph Haeg, a 37-year-old Center Moriches resident, and Nicholas Rappold, a 21-year-old Queens man, in 2009.

But the State Court of Appeals rejected those arguments in a 6-1 decision.

Judge Eugene Fahey, writing for the majority, noted the trial showed Li repeatedly prescribed more and more opioids to Haeg and Rappold without examining them or determining whether the prescriptions were “medically necessary.”

That, in part, was sufficient to legally constitute “recklessness” in the deaths of the two men, the judge said.

Enough evidence was presented at the trial to show Li’s “conduct amount to a ‘gross deviation’ from how a reasonable person would act,” Fahey wrote.