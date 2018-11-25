TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
47° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Patrick Halpin, former Suffolk County executive, proposed as SCWA leader 

Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, said he will recommend Halpin, a Democrat, to the majority Democratic caucus of the Suffolk County Legislature. 

Patrick Halpin, former Suffolk County executive.

Patrick Halpin, former Suffolk County executive. Photo Credit: Rachel Brightman

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Former Suffolk County Executive Patrick Halpin will be proposed as the new $32,000-a-year chairman of the Suffolk County Water Authority when newly elected Democratic State Sen. James Gaughran leaves the agency to take his seat in Albany in January. 

Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, said he will recommend Halpin to the 11-member majority Democratic caucus of the Suffolk Legislature. The legislature must confirm the appointment.

Halpin, a Democrat who has been on the five-member authority board since 2006, would be named to fill the remainder of Gaughran’s term as chairman, which expires in March 2023.

Halpin’s board seat also must also be filled, Schaffer said. Among those who have expressed interest in the $18,000-a-year part-time job are Tracey Edwards, a former Huntington Town Board member; attorney Michael White, former executive director of the Long Island Regional Planning Council; and attorney David Bishop, a former Suffolk County lawmaker.

Halpin is a former Suffolk legislator and state assemblyman and served as county executive from 1988 to 1991. He is a managing director at the political consulting firm Mercury Public Affairs and is chairman of the Babylon Town Planning Board

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Latest Long Island News

Arnulfo Ruiz, right, at a polling place at End to NY's 'fusion voting' could be on the table
State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) celebrates her re-election Senate Dems poised to elect first woman majority leader
The Bayport Aerodrome sees more than 10,000 flights Aviation study to be done at Bayport Aerodrome
Recyclables have been piling up at the Smithtown Towns race to get word out on recycling changes
Nelson Melgar, president of the North Shore Hispanic Development changes raise displacement concerns
Chad Trusnovec, a Yaphank civic leader, near the Civic leaders angry over delay in lake draining