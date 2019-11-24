Candidates for Rep. Peter King's seat come and go

In the two weeks since Rep. Peter King announced he would retire at the end of his term next year, potential candidates for his seat have come and gone.

Three new candidates — Republican Suffolk County Board of Elections Commissioner Nicholas LaLota, Republican Islip Town Councilwoman Trish Bergin Weichbrodt and Democrat Johanna Kristin Ellerup, a pharmacist, according to her LinkedIn profile, have filed to run for the seat.

But Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley, who ran a competitive race against King last year, announced on Twitter on Nov. 18 that she would not run. She cited concerns about being pregnant and giving birth while in the middle of the campaign.

Suffolk County Legis. Tom Cilmi (R-Bay Shore), the minority leader, announced Nov. 15 he had decided to stay in local politics.

Other candidates who are still publicly considering a run — all Republicans — include state Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore), Assemb. Michael LiPetri (R-Massapequa), Assemb. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville) and Islip Town Councilman John Cochrane Jr.

Republicans plan to announce their support for a candidate in January, Suffolk GOP chairman Jesse Garcia said.

Democrats Jacqueline Gordon, a Babylon Town councilwoman, and Mike Sax, who describes himself as a “political influencer,” according to a profile on the county Democrats website, announced their candidacies before King (R-Seaford) made his announcement Nov. 11.