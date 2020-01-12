Republican leaders in Nassau and Suffolk counties say they are weeks away from picking the candidate they hope will fill GOP Rep. Peter King’s shoes in the 2nd Congressional District.

Six prospective candidates met Thursday night with Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Cairo, the party's Suffolk chairman, Jesse Garcia, and about 100 local party committee members in Bay Shore.

The candidates were: State Assemb. Andrew Garbarino; Assemb. Michael LiPetri; Suffolk Board of Elections Commissioner Nicholas LaLota; Suffolk’s Director of Health Education Nancy Hemendinger, of Babylon; business consultant and Manhattan resident Thomas Kehoe, who records show has homes in Northport and Manhattan; and real estate developer Robert Kudler of Merrick, who Cairo said would move into the district if elected.

“We interviewed all of them and they all made a nice impression," Cairo said. "In the next two to three weeks, Jesse [Garcia] will meet with the Suffolk people and I will meet with the Nassau people … We will come up with the best candidate who will represent our party and who will best serve the community.”

Democrats seeking the seat are Jacqueline Gordon, Johanna Kristin Ellerup and Mike Sax, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Republican Patricia Bergin also has filed with the FEC.

King, of Seaford, announced in November he will not seek reelection this year.

The 2nd District covers portions of Nassau and Suffolk counties.