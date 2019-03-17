Suffolk Parks Commissioner Philip Berdolt may be on his way back to the county Public Works Department if County Executive Steve Bellone can get the county charter changed so the public works commissioner does not have to have a state license as a professional engineer.

Berdolt, 57, of West Islip, who earns $163,699 a year, has headed the parks agency since 2017. Earlier, he served as a Suffolk deputy public works commissioner at a salary of $151,000 a year. Berdolt worked as Babylon Town public works commissioner from 2002 to 2012 when Bellone was town supervisor.

Jason Elan, Bellone’s spokesman said Berdolt’s credentials are unquestioned. “Phil is a highly skilled manager with a proven track record of managing a large and diverse public sector organization” Elan said.

“I think the world of Phil and he’s a good manager, but to eliminate the requirement would be wrong,” said Legis. Tom Cilmi, GOP caucus leader. Cilmi noted engineering issues the commissioner must decide that are “important for that position.”

Darrell Tyson, who has a professional engineer’s license, has served as acting public works commissioner since last October when former commissioner Gilbert Anderson left the county.



